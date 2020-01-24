Eric Bledsoe added 20 points and five assists for the Bucks.

Malik Monk led Charlotte with 31 points. The Hornets have lost eight in a row.

Milwaukee rallied to tie it at 78 going into the fourth quarter. Pat Connaughton put the Bucks in front with a dunk in the fourth. Then Antetokounmpo got going, drawing a foul as he slalomed through the defense.

AD

RAPTORS 118, KNICKS 112

NEW YORK — Kyle Lowry scored 26 points, Pascal Siakam had 23 and Toronto beat New York for its sixth straight victory.

AD

A night after being voted to start the All-Star Game, Siakam had two big baskets down the stretch. He drove for a dunk with Toronto leading by only one, then nailed a 3-pointer with 21 seconds remaining after the Knicks had closed within three.

Fred VanVleet and Norman Powell each added 16 points for the Raptors. They beat the Knicks for the eighth straight time.

Marcus Morris and Damyean Dotson each scored 21 points for the Knicks. They’ve dropped five of six.

CELTICS 109, MAGIC 98

ORLANDO, Fla. — Kemba Walker scored 37 points, Gordon Hayward added 22 and Boston overcame a 16-point first-half deficit to beat Orlando.

AD

Daniel Theis added 16 points to help the Celtics win their third straight game.

Evan Fournier led Orlando with 30 points. Nikola Vucevic had 17 points and 12 rebounds.

GRIZZLIES 125, PISTONS 112

AD

DETROIT — Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 24 of his 29 points in the first half and hit a big 3-pointer in the fourth quarter in Memphis’ victory over Detroit.

Dillon Brooks scored 22 of his 27 points in the second half for Memphis, and Ja Morant had 16 points and 12 assists.

Derrick Rose had 22 points for Detroit. Pistons center Andre Drummond sat out because of a lacerated lip.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports