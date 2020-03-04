Indiana had a four-game winning streak snapped as it fell into a tie with Philadelphia for fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings. The Pacers also lost guard Malcolm Brogdon to a sore left hip in the second quarter.

The Pacers were without Victor Oladipo for the second straight game because of a sore right knee. Milwaukee was missing reserve guards George Hill (groin contusion) and Kyle Korver (back soreness).

Khris Middleton had 20 points for Milwaukee, and Donte DiVincenzo matched a career high with 19.

T.J. Warren scored 18 points for Indiana, and and Doug McDermott had 16.

HEAT 116, MAGIC 113

MIAMI — Duncan Robinson scored 27 points, all of them coming from beyond the arc, and Miami hit a franchise-record 22 3-pointers to beat Orlando.

Goran Dragic scored 25 points and added nine assists, Kelly Olynyk scored 16 on a perfect shooting night and Jimmy Butler finished with 12 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Miami won won four straight.

The previous record for Heat 3-pointers was 21, set April 5, 2017, at Charlotte. The 22 3-pointers made also tied the most allowed in a game by Orlando.

Terrence Ross scored 35 and hit a season-high eight 3-pointers for the Magic.

CELTICS 112, CAVALIERS 106

CLEVELAND — Jayson Tatum scored 32 points and Boston beat Cleveland in a matchup of short-handed teams.

The Celtics were missing starters Kemba Walker, Jaylen Brown and Gordon Hayward, and the Cavaliers played without starters Andre Drumnond and rookie Darius Garland. Cavaliers rookie swingman Kevin Porter Jr. left the game in the first half with a head injury and didn’t return.

Clevelannd rookie Collin Sexton scored a career-high 41 points, making 17 of 29 shots from the field. His previous career high was 32 against Utah.

JAZZ 112, KNICKS 104

NEW YORK —” Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic each scored 23 points and Utah beat New York.

Rudy Gobert had 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Jazz. They won their third straight against a team well below .500 from the Eastern Conference.

Julius Randle had 32 points and 11 rebounds for New York.

Spike Lee was not in his seats, a day after vowing to attend no more Knicks home games this season after arguing with security guards who told him Monday he had to use a different entrance to reach his courtside spot.

THUNDER 114, PISTONS 107

DETROIT — Danilo Gallinari made a 3-pointer in the final minute and Oklahoma City beat Detroit after blowing a 16-point second-half lead.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 27 points for Oklahoma City. The Thunder had lost their previous two games, not scoring more than 94 points in either.

Christian Wood scored a career-high 29 points for Detroit.

GRIZZLIES 118, NETS 79

NEW YORK — Josh Jackson scored 19 points and Memphis ran away from Brooklyn.

Tyus Jones added 18 points to help Memphis win its third in a row. Ja Morant scored 15 points.

Taurean Prince had 15 points for Brooklyn.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports