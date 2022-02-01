“There was a level of discomfort,” Unseld said. “I think he had some swelling in there. There was some pain. Obviously that’s always a concern. They tried to treat it in-house and it didn’t respond as well as they’d like, so we’re just making sure. We’re checking all the boxes and doing the best we can for him to make sure there’s nothing further to worry about. Get it checked out, have him see a specialist… and hopefully we’ll get some good news.”