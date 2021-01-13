That pattern continued through much of the second quarter. At one point, Milwaukee led 52-29 and had more 3-pointers (11) than Detroit had field goals (9).
The Pistons cut the deficit to 11 at halftime but never seemed like a serious threat to overtake Milwaukee. Jerami Grant led Detroit with 22 points and Svi Mykhailiuk added 18.
It was the 20th career triple-double for Antetokounmpo. Jrue Holiday added 21 points for the Bucks.
Milwaukee beat Detroit 125-115 on Jan. 4 and 130-115 two days later.
TIP-INS
Bucks: Milwaukee has won three straight and six of seven. ... The Bucks finished 19 of 43 from 3-point range. ... Lopez didn’t score after those early 3s. He had nine points and 11 rebounds.
Pistons: Detroit fell to 2-9, but its margins of defeat have remained reasonably respectable. That 15-point loss to Milwaukee was the most lopsided of the season for the Pistons. ... Detroit had a 20-7 advantage in second-chance points.
UP NEXT
Bucks: Host the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night.
Pistons: Detroit’s game against Washington on Friday night was called off because of contact tracing issues with the Wizards. The Pistons are scheduled to play at Miami on Saturday night.
