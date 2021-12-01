Nuggets: Malone said that he and President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly spoke on Wednesday about possible wing additions to the roster with the Nuggets down several players. Jamal Murray has yet to play following knee surgery, while Michael Porter Jr. is out for the season with a back injury. … The Nuggets were also without guard Austin Rivers, who was placed on the NBA’s health and safety protocols. That kept Rivers from playing in Orlando, where he starred in high school following his father, Doc Rivers’ stint as coach of the Magic.