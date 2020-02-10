Lowry returned after missing Saturday’s win over Brooklyn because of whiplash, but center Serge Ibaka sat because of flu-like symptoms. Hollis-Jefferson started for Ibaka.

D’Angelo Russell scored 22 points in his Minnesota debut and Karl-Anthony Towns had 23 points and 10 rebound,s but the Timberwolves couldn’t build on Saturday’s surprise victory over the Clippers that snapped a 13-game losing streak.

Russell sat out Saturday because of a right quad contusion.

Jarrett Culver, Malik Beasley and Juancho Hernangomez scored 15 apiece for the Timberwolves, who have lost five straight against Toronto.

Minnesota had a season-worst 23 turnovers, leading to 34 points for Toronto. The Raptors committed 20 turnovers, four shy of their season-worst total. The Timberwolves scored 26 points off Toronto miscues.

Minnesota trailed 106-94 through three quarters but former Raptor James Johnson made two 3-pointers as the Timberwolves opened the fourth with a 12-2 run, cutting it to 108-106 with 9:07 left.

That was as close as Minnesota would get. Chris Boucher and Siakam scored to push Toronto’s lead back to six points, and VanVleet and Patrick McCaw hit 3-pointers on either side of Towns’ free throw to make it 120-109 with 5:28 remaining.

Toronto connected on eight straight field goals to begin the game before Hollis-Jefferson missed a hook shot with 8:03 left in the opening quarter. Lowry scored 14 points in the first and Siakam shot 4 for 4 and scored 10 points as the Raptors led 40-36.

Minnesota took its first lead of the game on a layup by Hernangomez with 6:24 left in the second quarter. The Timberwolves led 75-74 at halftime.

Anunoby scored 16 points in the third on 6-of-7 shooting, but the basket of the quarter came in the final seconds when VanVleet threw a no-look, overhead pass to Hollis-Jefferson for a fast-break dunk. Toronto outscored Minnesota 32-19 in the third to take a 106-94 lead to the fourth.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: Towns had a team-high seven assists ... Minnesota shot 5 for 15 in the third quarter. … The Timberwolves outscored the Raptors 42-14 in bench points.

Raptors: This was the first 20-point, 10-rebound game of Anunoby’s career. … Toronto had seven turnovers in the first quarter, as many as it made in all of Saturday’s win over Brooklyn.

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: Host Charlotte on Wednesday.

Raptors: Visit Brooklyn on Wednesday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports