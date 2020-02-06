PHILADELPHIA — A person familiar with the trade says the Philadelphia 76ers have acquired Glenn Robinson and Alec Burks from the Golden State Warriors in exchange for draft picks.

Expected to contend for an Eastern Conference championship, the Sixers have slumped and are in sixth place in the standings entering Thursday’s games. The Sixers hope to strengthen their bench with the move. They will send Golden State a 2020 second-round pick via Dallas, a 2021 second-round pick via Denver, and a 2022 second-round pick via Toronto, according to the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not officially been announced.