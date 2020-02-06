Robinson, in his second stint with the Sixers, averaged 12.9 points and shot 40% from 3-point range. Burks averages 16.1 points and shoots 37.5% from 3-point range. The move puts the Sixers roster at 15, meaning two players will have to go before the trade deadline to fit in Robinson and Burks.
The 76ers made room at the deadline when they traded James Ennis III to the Orlando Magic for a future second-round pick, according to the person familiar with the deal. Ennis averaged 5.8 points in 49 games.
