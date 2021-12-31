A four-time All-Star, the 35-year-old Rondo averaged 3.1 points and 3.7 assists coming off the bench for the Lakers. It was his second stint with Los Angeles. He’s been in league health and safety protocols and will need to be cleared before joining the Cavs.
Valentine averaged just 9.3 minutes for the Cavs, who have been one of the league’s most improved teams this season. The 28-year-old signed a two-year deal with Cleveland in September.
The Cavs were forced to find backcourt help after Rubio, who had a major hand in the team’s surprising turnaround, tore his left anterior cruciate ligament on Wednesday night in New Orleans.
Rubio was an invaluable leader and mentor for Cleveland’s young players. He also played at a high level as Darius Garland’s backup.
The Cavs are hoping Rondo can give them many of the same attributes and keep their season headed in the right direction.
