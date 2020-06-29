The 6-foot-8 Bell was a second-round pick in 2017. He spent his first two seasons with Golden State before signing with Minnesota as a restricted free agent in 2019 and then going to Memphis. He’s averaged 3.8 points in 154 games.
Wade played in 12 games last season for Cleveland. He averaged 1.7 points and 1.6 rebounds. For most of the season, he played for Canton, the Cavs’ affiliate in the G League. Cleveland is impressed with the 6-foot-10 Wade’s versatility.
The Cavs are tweaking their roster while watching the league’s resumption in Florida from afar. Cleveland was one of the eight teams excluded from the restart in Orlando scheduled for late July.
