Bickerstaff had been serving as an associate head coach under the 67-year-old Beilein, who cited personal health issues as one of his reasons for stepping down after 54 games in his first NBA season.
Since Bickerstaff took over, the Cavs have improved. They’re 5-5 with Bickerstaff going into Tuesday’s game against the Bulls and they’ve showed more energy and togetherness than at any time under Beilein.
Over the weekend, the Cavs won consecutive tight games over Denver and San Antonio, two wins they probably would not have gotten earlier this season when the club’s inexperience would cripple the Cavs in the closing minutes of games.
Bickerstaff previously coached in Houston and Memphis before coming to Cleveland. He led the Rockets to the playoffs in 2015-16.
