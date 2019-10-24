The 24-year-old Osman has continued to improve for the Cavs, who began scouting the Turkish player as a teenager. The team sees him as part of their young core nucleus along with guards Collin Sexton, Darius Garland and forward Larry Nance Jr.
Osman was in the final year of a three-year, $8.3 million deal he signed in 2017. He was eligible to become a restricted free agent next summer. His extension runs through the 2022-23 season.
He averaged 13 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 75 starts last season when Cleveland went 19-63. Osman scored 13 points in Wednesday night’s season-opening loss at Orlando.
The Cavs host Indiana in their home opener Saturday.
