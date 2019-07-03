ATLANTA — A person with knowledge of the situation says the Atlanta Hawks have acquired veteran forward Chandler Parsons in a trade which sent Miles Plumlee and Solomon Hill to Memphis.

The person spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the trade can’t be finalized before Saturday.

The 30-year-old Parsons averaged 7.5 points and 2.8 rebounds in 25 games, including three starts, for Memphis last season.

The Hawks acquired Hill from New Orleans in a trade during the NBA draft.

Parsons will make $25.1 million in the upcoming final year of his contract. Hill and Plumlee will make a combined $25.3 million on their expiring contracts.

A left knee injury limited the 30-year-old Plumlee, a 6-foot-11 center, to 18 games last season.

