The Hornets now have the 11th, 37th and 56th picks.
Plumlee, an eight-year NBA veteran, averaged 10.4 points and 9.3 rebounds last season for the Pistons.
Charlotte entered the draft with a huge need at center with Cody Zeller and Bismack Biyombo both set to become free agents. The production from Zeller and Biyombo hasn’t been what the team hoped for, so their return is unclear.
Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak previously said there weren’t a lot of centers in the draft, indicating the team might need to find a trade partner or look to free agency to fill the need.
The Hornets are looking to build a roster behind NBA Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball, the No. 3 overall pick in last year’s draft, and last year’s free agent pickup Gordon Hayward.
