The Hornets have been thin at point guard since trading Ish Smith to the Washington Wizards for forward/center Montrezl Harrell. The 5-foot-9, 189-pound Thomas is expected to add some depth behind LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier.
ESPN was first to report the deal.
The 33-year-old Thomas hasn’t seen significant playing time in the NBA since the 2019-20 season, when he played 40 games for the Wizards and averaged 12.2 points per game. He has bounced around this season, playing a combined five games for the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks.
Thomas’ best season in the NBA came with the Boston Celtics in 2016-17, when he averaged 29.0 points and 5.9 assists per game.
