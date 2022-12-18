AP source: Lakers' Davis has foot injury, set to miss weeks

Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers has a right foot injury that’s expected to keep him sidelined for several weeks, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.
The Athletic first reported that Davis was facing an extended absence, and multiple media outlets also confirmed the injury status.
Davis — who leads the Lakers with averages of 27.4 points and 12.1 rebounds per game, numbers that had him in the NBA’s MVP conversation — was injured in the first half of the Lakers' win over Denver on Friday night. He did not play after halftime.
It is yet another in a long line of injury woes for the eight-time All-Star and four-time All-NBA selection. He missed 36 of the Lakers’ 72 regular-season games in the 2020-21 season, then didn’t play in 42 of their 82 games last season.
And now, another extended absence awaits. The Lakers entered Sunday’s game against Washington with a 12-16 record, good for only 12th place in the Western Conference and outside the playoff picture.
