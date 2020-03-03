LiAngelo Ball is the brother of New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball and 2020 NBA draft lottery-slot candidate LaMelo Ball. The Blue are the affiliate of the NBA’s Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Athletic first reported the G League’s contract offer to LiAngelo Ball.
Ball entered the 2018 NBA draft and was not selected. He started the 2017-18 college season with UCLA and left school after being involved in a shoplifting scandal during a team trip to China. UCLA had suspended him indefinitely from the team, and after Ball left the school, he and younger brother LaMelo signed with a Lithuanian club.
LiAngelo Ball also played briefly in the Junior Basketball Association, a short-lived league founded by his father, LaVar Ball, that was touted as an alternative to college basketball.
