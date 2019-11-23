The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because no update on the plan has been publicly given by the league.

The person adds that the NBA intends to present the proposal to the league’s board of governors in April for discussion and possibly ratification. NBA broadcast partners ESPN and Turner Sports also are involved in the talks.

AD

ESPN first reported the progression of the plan Saturday. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has long been a proponent of an in-season tournament, and the notion of changing the playoff seeding has been talked about for some time as well.

ESPN also reported the proposal includes a plan to reseed the playoffs after early rounds, potentially creating an NBA Finals between teams from the same conference.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD