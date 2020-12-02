Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium first reported the deal with the Pistons.
LiAngelo Ball started the 2017-18 college season with UCLA, but he was involved in a shoplifting scandal during a team trip to China. UCLA suspended him, and he ended up leaving school. He and LaMelo signed with a Lithuanian club.
LiAngelo Ball entered the 2018 NBA draft and was not selected.
___
Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.