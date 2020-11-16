The 6-foot-4 Brown, drafted in the second round in 2018, averaged 8.9 points per game this past season for Detroit. The 6-foot-9 Musa was a first-round pick in 2018. He averaged 4.8 points in 40 games last season.
This is Detroit’s first offseason under new general manager Troy Weaver, who was hired this year.
ESPN first reported the deal.
