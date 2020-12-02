The Rockets had hoped that the 32-year-old Westbrook would be the final piece they needed to win their first title since winning back-to-back championships in 1994-95. But instead were eliminated from the playoffs by the Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals.
Westbrook was the 2017 NBA MVP and is a nine-time All-Star.
Wall, the first overall pick in the 2010 draft, has spent his entire career in Washington. He’s a five-time All-Star.
AP Sports Writer Howard Fendrich contributed to this report.
