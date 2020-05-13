1920 — Walter Johnson of the Washington Senators records his 300th victory with a 9-8 win over the Detroit Tigers.

1967 — Mickey Mantle’s 500th home run, off Stu Miller, lifts the New York Yankees to a 6-5 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

1977 — The Montreal Canadiens edge the Boston Bruins 2-1 to win the Stanley Cup in four games.

1981 — The Boston Celtics win the NBA championship with a 102-91 victory over the Houston Rockets in Game 6.

1989 — James Worthy scores 12 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter as the Lakers overcome a 29-point first-half deficit to beat Seattle 97-95 and sweep the Western Conference semifinal series, four games to none.

1993 — Billy Mayfair shoots a 61, the 11th-best score in PGA Tour history, in the Byron Nelson Classic.

1995 — Kelly Robbins overcomes a three-shot deficit in the final seven holes to win the LPGA Championship by a stroke over defending champion Laura Davies.

2004 — Richard Jefferson scores 18 of his 31 points after regulation to lead New Jersey to a 127-120 triple-overtime victory over Detroit and a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The last playoff game to be decided in three overtimes was Phoenix’s 129-121 victory over Chicago in Game 3 of the 1993 NBA Finals.

2006 — Rafael Nadal beats Roger Federer in a five-set match to successfully defend his Rome Masters title and tie Guillermo Vilas’ record 53-match winning streak on clay in the Open era.

2010 — The Philadelphia Flyers overcome a couple of 3-0 deficits to finish off the Boston Bruins. Simon Gagne scores on a power play with 7:08 left to cap a comeback from a three-goal deficit, and the Flyers win 4-3 for a berth in the Eastern Conference finals. The Bruins become the third team in NHL history to lose a series after winning the first three games.

2015 — Corey Brewer scores 15 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter and Houston erases a 19-point, second-half deficit to stun the Los Angeles Clippers 119-107 and force a Game 7 in the Western Conference semifinals.

2017 — Stephen Curry scores 40 points and hits a tying 3-pointer with 1:48 remaining, and the Golden State Warriors rally from way down after Kawhi Leonard is lost to an ankle injury to beat the San Antonio Spurs 113-111 in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals. Draymond Green gives Golden State the lead for good on a three-point play after the Warriors trail by as many as 25 points in the first half.

2017 — Si Woo Kim of South Korea becomes the youngest winner of The Players Championship with a game and nerves well beyond his 21 years. Kim is the only player to go bogey-free on the TPC Sawgrass course and closes with a 3-under 69 for a three-shot victory in golf’s biggest tournament that’s not a major. The previous youngest champion of The Players was Adam Scott, who was 23 when he won in 2005.

