1934 — Olin Dutra edges Gene Sarazen by one stroke to win the U.S. Open.

1940 — Lawson Little beats Gene Sarazen by three strokes in a playoff to win the U.S. Open golf title.

1945 — Hoop Jr. wins the Kentucky Derby, which is run one month after a national wartime government ban on racing is lifted.

1973 — Secretariat, ridden by Ron Turcotte, wins the Belmont Stakes in record time to capture the Triple Crown. Secretariat sets a world record on the 1½-mile course with 2:24, and a record for largest margin of victory in the Belmont, 31 lengths.

AD

AD

1978 — Larry Holmes scores a 15-round split decision over Ken Norton for the WBC heavyweight title in New York.

1979 — Coastal, ridden by Ruben Hernandez, spoils Spectacular Bid’s attempt at the Triple Crown with a 3¼-length victory over Golden Act. Spectacular Bid finishes third.

1985 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar scores 29 points to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 111-100 victory over the Boston Celtics and the NBA title in six games.

1990 — Monica Seles becomes the youngest winner of the French Open, beating two-time champion Steffi Graf 7-6 (8-6), 6-4. Seles is 16 years, six months.

1991 — In the first all-American men’s final at the French Open since 1954, Jim Courier rallies to beat Andre Agassi 3-6, 6-4, 2-6, 6-1, 6-4 for his first Grand Slam title.

AD

1993 — Patrick Roy makes 18 saves and the Montreal Canadiens capture their 24th Stanley Cup, beating the Los Angeles Kings 4-1 in Game 5.

AD

1995 — The Houston Rockets set NBA records with their seventh straight playoff road victory and their ninth road win of the playoffs, beating Orlando 117-106 in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

2001 — Jennifer Capriati beats Kim Clijsters 1-6, 6-4, 12-10 to win the French Open, her second consecutive Grand Slam title.

2003 — The New Jersey Devils end the Anaheim Mighty Ducks’ surreal season, winning the Stanley Cup with a 3-0 victory.

2007 — Justine Henin claims her third consecutive French Open title and fourth overall, taking advantage of 19-year-old Ana Ivanovic’s nervous play to win 6-1, 6-2. Henin is the first woman since Monica Seles in 1990-92 to win three consecutive Roland Garros titles.

AD

2007 — Rags to Riches, a filly ridden by John Velazquez, outduels Curlin in a breathtaking stretch run and won the Belmont Stakes, becoming the first of her sex to take the final leg of the Triple Crown in more than a century.

AD

2008 — Ken Griffey Jr. becomes the sixth player in baseball history to reach 600 homers with a drive off Mark Hendrickson in the first inning of the Cincinnati Reds’ 9-4 victory over the Florida Marlins.

2010 — Chicago’s Patrick Kane sneaks the puck past Michael Leighton 4:10 into overtime, stunning Philadelphia and lifting the Blackhawks to a 4-3 overtime win in Game 6 for their first Stanley Cup championship since 1961.

AD

2012 — Maria Sharapova wins the French Open, defeating Sara Errani 6-3, 6-2 in the final at Roland Garros to complete the career Grand Slam.

2012 — Manny Pacquiao tries to turn his welterweight title fight with Timothy Bradley into a brawl, but it is Bradley who won a split decision to end a remarkable run by the Filipino fighter. Bradley wins 115-113 on two scorecards, while losing by the same margin on the third.

AD

2013 — Rafael Nadal becomes the first man to win eight titles at the same Grand Slam tournament after beating fellow Spaniard David Ferrer in the French Open final, 6-3, 6-2, 6-3.

2013 — Inbee Park birdies the third hole of a sudden-death playoff with Catriona Matthew to win the rain-delayed LPGA Championship.

AD