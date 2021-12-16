The longest game yet at the NBA Finals happens between the Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns at the Boston Garden with the series tied at 2 apiece. The Celtics and Suns are tied at 95 after regulation and at 101 after the first overtime. In the second OT, fans ran onto the court at the Boston Garden after John Havlicek banked in a 15-footer. Gar Heard beat the buzzer with a jumper forcing the third OT. Glen McDonald scored six of his eight points to help the Celtics pull out a 128-126 win and a 3-2 series lead before clinching their 13th title in Game 6. The Associated Press is republishing verbatim the story on the triple OT thriller on June 4, 1976.