Points were made, however, on Monday inside the Staples Center, now dubbed The House That Kobe Built. The messages were about family, about marriage, about fatherhood. They were about passion, about commitment, about evolution. They were about friendship, about stewardship, about mentorship. Of course, they were about basketball and turning aspiration into legend, but this was not an occasion to think about an icon and the icons honoring him as flawless athletic deities. Imperfection and vulnerability made it unforgettable and touching.

During his most solitary and obsessive days, Bryant seemed an unlikely unifier. But near the end of his career and into retirement, he changed and became perhaps the most accessible superstar in the game. He launched a production company and unintentionally positioned himself as the legend who would be essential to telling basketball’s story and advocating for its future. And so, in death, he was able to bring the hoops world together to help the rest of a shocked world try to heal.

If Bryant were only a selfish, polarizing, fierce competitor with a dark side, he wouldn’t have been celebrated in this manner. His horrific death last month – in a helicopter crash with his 13-year-old daughter and seven others – would have haunted us just the same. Not every terrible accident turns into a gut-wrenching tragedy, however. Bryant’s fame brought the spotlight, but it’s the intimacy of his public journey through life, the extreme successes and failures and desire to improve, that made this loss so jarring and gave us the compassion to realize that the Bryants are just one of five families experiencing this devastation.

“When Kobe Bryant died, a piece of me died,” said Michael Jordan, who was Bryant’s idol, mentor and measuring stick. “And as I look in this arena and across the globe, a piece of you died.”

In fighting through tears to remember Bryant, Jordan gave the sport a gift you didn’t even realize it needed. Since his retirement, Jordan has enjoyed not being required to do anything. He is the legend who just wants to be left alone, the antithesis of Magic Johnson. He is what you thought Bryant might become after he walked away. But for all that Bryant did to compete against the impossible Jordan standard, he was his own man. And that man endeared himself to his Airness and created a true brotherhood.

“At first, it was an aggravation,” Jordan said of Bryant constantly seeking his advice. “But then it turned into a certain passion. This kid has passion like you would never know. As I got to know him, I wanted to be the best big brother that I could be.”

Jordan helped to punctuate one theme that resonated on this day: Basketball is a child’s game that should be played and shared with childlike joy, even at the highest, most intense levels. It transcends gender. It can normalize people who are uncomfortable with themselves and allow them to flaunt being extraordinary. It took seeing Jordan in a vulnerable state to crystallize those concepts.

Over the past two decades, his near-flawless legend has only grown. He is considered the GOAT, the supposedly perfect champion. The last time you really heard from him, he was being all kinds of petty during his Hall of Fame induction speech, which strangely enhanced his reputation as the ultimate competitor. But in his tribute to Bryant, he was just Mike, the big brother, crying ugly yet beautiful tears and joking that his little brother just made him give the Internet another meme.

“I’m gonna have to look at another crying meme . . . that is what Kobe Bryant does to me,” Jordan said.

It felt like all 20,000 people in the area laughed at once. Jordan has been called many prodigious things in his lifetime, but self-deprecating hasn’t been among them. This is what Kobe Bryant does to him. And over the course of two inspiring and poignant hours, you learned even more about what Bryant did for people. His love for Gianna, their connection through hoops and Bryant’s embrace of women’s basketball mattered almost as much as his career. The sport needed Jordan’s presence and eulogy, but it also needed to hear about how one of its greatest male players was supporting the women’s game. It needed to hear from Diana Taurasi, Sabrina Ionescu and Geno Auriemma about the promise that Gianna showed as an athlete and person.

“If I represented the present of the women’s game, Gigi was the future, and Kobe knew it,” said Ionescu, the Oregon All-American triple-double machine. “So we decided to build a future together.”

Yet for as much as the day was about a father, a daughter and basketball, the wife and mother was the biggest star. Vanessa Bryant surprised many by speaking at the memorial service. She battled her emotions for 20 minutes and provided essential insight into Kobe and Gianna that humanized them in a way no one else could. She spoke of Gianna’s sweet kisses and Kobe asking security to look for her whenever she late for home games. Her emotional eulogy was one of the greatest moments the Staples Center had ever seen.

The basketball and entertainment communities came together like they only do for glamorous events. The atmosphere felt so unprecedented because, really, it was. The NBA, since it became a true giant sports league, hadn’t experienced the death of a legend this young, with this transcendent of a global personality. Bryant was 41. Four years ago, he was dropping 60 points in the last game of his career. Now, he’s gone, and we’re all kind of like Ionescu, sending texts and expecting he will somehow reply.

Sometimes, you forget the NBA is just a 73-year-old league. The NFL just celebrated his 100th anniversary. Major League Baseball is about to begin its 151st season. Think about this: the NBA is so young that most of its greatest players are still alive. Of the best of the best — let’s say the players most likely to form the consensus 20 of all-time — just three aren’t with us today: Wilt Chamberlain, Moses Malone and Bryant. Chamberlain lived until 63, at least. Malone was 60 when he died. Bryant never touched old-man status. He is the greatest player the NBA has ever lost before his Hall of Fame induction.

When you look at it that way, the long public mourning makes more sense. On Jan. 26, it wasn’t just a basketball legend, his daughter and friends that were lost. The idyllic image of a star’s immortality went down, too.

“This thing, in some ways, it brought a lot of people back together,” Los Angeles Clippers Coach Doc Rivers said.