All through the bygone autumn and winter and spring, the starved and haunted and durable brain of a New York Knicks fan might have kept boomeranging. It might have plunged into tantalizing traps beneath dangling hope born of relentless chatter about free agency fantasy. And it might have clambered back to reality so hard-won in a stretch of 574-886 (.393) since 2001, of 126-284 (.307) since 2014.

Then it might have plunged again. That’s how it could make flawless sense when a 29-year-old fan from Newark named Elliot Banks said, “I didn’t fall into the trap, which eventually I did.”

That’s how one could nod as he said: “I tried to fight falling into the trap. Don’t get me wrong; it was cool to hear. And you would start to daydream.”

That’s how, when it came to the photos doctoring Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Zion Williamson into Knicks uniforms, Banks eventually allowed one into the sanctuary of his phone but not onto its screen. “I didn’t go that far,” he said, “because why do that to myself?”

“I kind of wish they didn’t talk about the Knicks,” Banks said of those on media platforms. “I wish we were the [Brooklyn] Nets. All year I heard about Zion and we were going to get Zion and going to get K.D., and that’s not fair. All year long. They’ve got to fill the talking space, but my God: Talk about something else.”

Now comes the weekend that at 6 p.m. Sunday will unleash NBA free agency, which often seems more anticipated than the, you know, games. Now comes a tenor of a metropolis that, Knicks-wise, one might peg as measured, confused (regarding Durant) or even indifferent — strange given the club’s roughly $70 million in salary cap space, that fetching, league-leading statistic.



The goblin of a draft lottery May 14, which disrupted Banks’s sleep for the two nights prior, wound up arranging Williamson’s residence in New Orleans, two slots before the Knicks took Williamson’s Duke teammate RJ Barrett, part of the brigade deemed excellent-but-not-Williamson.

Durant, of course, tore his right Achilles’ tendon in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on June 10, all but mandating an idle next season wherever — and with whomever — he signs.

Irving might be bound for Br-Br-Br-Brooklyn — which, Knicks-wise, might count as an indignity.

On the two talk-radio shows in a cliffhanging battle that New Yorkers actually and eccentrically follow, the Knicks did not fill Friday afternoon as they might have. The Mets gobbled up time, as will spectacular disintegration. Should the Yankees corral Madison Bumgarner? Special commendation to the caller who noted the Yankees and Red Sox playing in London and asked the Belichick of New York sports talk, WFAN host Mike Francesa, “You think they’re going to make ’em run to third base instead of first base?” On ESPN New York’s “The Michael Kay Show,” talk went to whether Durant could become the next Mark Messier, who manned the Rangers to the Stanley Cup in 1994 after the drought reached 54 years.



Soon they veered to a brief chat with a competitive eater.

Nostalgia kicked in up and down the dial in a metropolitan area with a drought-like one title among nine franchises in this long decade (and none from the Knicks in 46 years). Discussing with Francesa the fact that in the 482 days between Jan. 12, 1969, and May 8, 1970, New York won a Super Bowl (Jets), a World Series (Mets) and an NBA title (Knicks), a caller pulled a classic New York radio moment when he blurted, “Yeah, and you had the guy walk on the moon!”

Knicks jokes persist, as when Frank Isola of the Athletic and ESPN, that longtime Knicks witness, tweeted, “The Knicks are optimistic they’ll get a meeting with Marianne Williamson.” A populous train of thought has turned up about how the Knicks might proceed without any of their last-winter daydreams, as when Stefan Bondy of the Daily News ran through a list of five potential signees and summarized DeMarcus Cousins this way: “Age: 28. Position: C. The upside: None. The downside: Everything.”

Calls for patience have turned up even after team president Steve Mills took a dose of heat for requesting patience from fans who have become world-class practitioners of patience. “Look, I’m probably preaching to the choir when I’m talking to you, [General Manager] Scott Perry, Steve Mills,” went the host of a podcast with that bravest of podcast names, NothinButKnicks. “. . . I’m just saying, Let’s be prudent. You’re preaching prudence! You’re preaching prudence to us. Be prudent! Stay prudent!”

A tour of the Knicks-afflicted mind never gets any keener than with Banks, the Newark-based fan who runs his own vintage shop. In 2017 outside Barclays Center in Brooklyn on draft night as he and his father, Dennis, prepared to enter, he described his inherited Knicks fandom thusly: “You know how (comic-book character) Wolverine has the regeneration power or whatever? You regenerate! You regenerate! And you’re good, but then it happens to you again, and it just keeps happening over and over and over.”

Having weathered another two years by Saturday, he said, “It’s like multiple-personality disorder, something like that. Because you know something will take over: ‘This is going to happen; we’re going to shock the world.’ But then you know it’s not going to happen! You know from experience.” Every downer already has a precursor: “I’ve experienced everything already!” Banks continued. “It was not a shock to me that K.D., when we knew he’s going to be a Knick, ruptured his Achilles’.”

So, the guided tour of the Knicks fan’s mind: He’s watching Irving maybe go to Brooklyn — Brooklyn! He’s watching Kemba Walker steer toward . . . toward . . . “The man is from New York. He’s got a chance to come to New York, and he’s going to go to Boston? Boston?” He’s watching Twitter, where fans of “teams that are dumpster fires” — here he mentions the Washington Wizards — “all they do is make fun of the Knicks!”

He’s listening to signal-seekers. “They were telling us [Durant] moved his business offices to New York,” he said. “I don’t know what businesses Kevin Durant has, but he’s coming to New York.” Durant’s cast, people say, is orange! “Like he’s throwing subliminals!”

He retains faith in Perry and Mills. He’s properly puzzled as to whether the Knicks should sign Durant. He said, “I think the lottery was just about wanting to win something.” He notes something that still seems to come up often around the metropolis: LeBron James’s choice of Miami (and not New York) in 2010, nine interminable years after Banks and a few friends gathered and were “on eggshells for an hour” for James’s announcement, a horror still flaring because so much irrelevance has followed.

Yet he reminds that, because it’s New York, “You cannot take us out of the conversation” — no matter that he wants you to sometimes.

“I’m going into tomorrow 6 o’clock p.m. with very low expectations,” he said. “That’s why I can sleep. To be honest with you, I’m looking forward to July 5, the start of summer league. Free agency died for me when K.D. popped his Achilles’. Now I’m looking forward to summer league to see RJ Barrett. . . . I’m going to be up all night before summer league. I already know. And who’s up all night before summer league?”