Cleveland went 19-46 overall and 12-32 in Eastern Conference action a season ago. The Cavaliers allowed opponents to score 114.8 points per game and shoot 49.1% from the field last season.
The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu: out (foot), De’Andre Hunter: day to day (right knee), Tony Snell: out (foot), Kris Dunn: out (right ankle), Danilo Gallinari: out (ankle), Rajon Rondo: out (left knee).
Cavaliers: Dylan Windler: out (wrist), Isaac Okoro: out (foot), Matthew Dellavedova: out (concussion), Kevin Porter Jr.: out (personal), Kevin Love: out (calf).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2020 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.