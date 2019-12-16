The Hawks have gone 3-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is at the bottom of the Eastern Conference shooting 31.7 percent from 3-point range.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elfrid Payton leads the Knicks with 4.8 assists and scores 8.7 points per game. Mitchell Robinson is shooting 64.6 percent and averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Trae Young leads the Hawks averaging 27.8 points and is adding 4.2 rebounds. Jabari Parker has averaged 14.4 points and collected 6.7 rebounds while shooting 48.1 percent over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 2-8, averaging 108 points, 41.8 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.2 points on 47.9 percent shooting.

Knicks: 2-8, averaging 99.9 points, 44.7 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.4 points on 47.7 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Knicks: Reggie Bullock: out (cervical disc herniation), Wayne Ellington: out (achilles), Allonzo Trier: out (concussion).

Hawks: None listed.

