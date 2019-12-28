The Hawks are 3-17 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is 6-21 when scoring at least 100 points.

The two teams play for the third time this season. The Bulls defeated the Hawks 136-102 in their last matchup on Dec. 11. Zach LaVine led Chicago with 35 points, and Alex Len paced Atlanta scoring 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thaddeus Young is fourth on the Bulls with 4.4 rebounds and averages 8.7 points. Tomas Satoransky has averaged 4.3 rebounds and added 10.7 points per game over the last 10 games for Chicago.

John Collins is second on the Hawks averaging 17.3 points and has added 10.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. De’Andre Hunter has averaged 13.9 points and totaled 3.4 rebounds while shooting 37.9 percent over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 4-6, averaging 104.3 points, 43.6 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 10.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.2 points on 43.7 percent shooting.

Hawks: 1-9, averaging 108.3 points, 42.9 rebounds, 23 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.8 points on 49.3 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Bulls: Chandler Hutchison: day to day (shoulder), Zach LaVine: day to day (shoulder), Wendell Carter Jr.: day to day (left abdomen), Otto Porter Jr.: out (left foot), Lauri Markkanen: day to day (illness).

Hawks: Trae Young: out (ankle), Alex Len: day to day (ankle), Jabari Parker: day to day (shoulder).

