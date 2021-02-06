The Raptors are 8-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto is the worst team in the Eastern Conference shooting 37.9% from 3-point range.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Collins is fifth on the Hawks averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 17.8 points per game while shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc. Clint Capela is averaging 13 points and 14.6 rebounds while shooting 45.8% over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Fred VanVleet leads the Raptors averaging 20 points and is adding 4.3 rebounds. Chris Boucher is shooting 45.1% and averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 112 points, 45.4 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points on 45.9% shooting.

Raptors: 6-4, averaging 113.3 points, 42.6 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 10.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.4 points on 45.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu: day to day (achilles), De’Andre Hunter: out (right knee), Kris Dunn: out (right ankle), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee), Trae Young: day to day (right calf), Kevin Huerter: day to day (ankle).

Raptors: Patrick McCaw: out (knee), Aron Baynes: day to day (groin), OG Anunoby: out (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.