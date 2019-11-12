Atlanta went 16-36 in Eastern Conference play and 12-29 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Hawks averaged 8.2 steals, 5.1 blocks and 17 turnovers per game last season.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Nuggets Injuries: Jamal Murray: day to day (foot), Malik Beasley: day to day (illness).

AD

Hawks Injuries: Evan Turner: out (achilles), Cameron Reddish: day to day (left shoulder), Chandler Parsons: out (knee), Alex Len: day to day (left ankle sprin), Allen Crabbe III: day to day (knee), Vince Carter: out (personal reasons).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD