Milwaukee went 60-22 overall and 27-14 on the road a season ago. The Bucks averaged 7.5 steals, 5.9 blocks and 13.9 turnovers per game last season.
The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.
Hawks Injuries: Evan Turner: day to day (achilles), Jabari Parker: day to day (shoulder), Kevin Huerter: out (rotator cuff/shoulder).
Bucks Injuries: Khris Middleton: out (left thigh).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.