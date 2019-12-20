The Hawks are 3-14 in Eastern Conference play. Atlanta averages 17.2 turnovers per game and is 2-11 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Nets won 130-118 in the last matchup on Dec. 4. Garrett Temple led Brooklyn with 27 points, and Trae Young led Atlanta with 39 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dinwiddie is shooting 43.3 percent and averaging 22.1 points. Joe Harris is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers and 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Young is averaging 28.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 8.5 assists for the Hawks. Cam Reddish has averaged 1.6 made 3-pointers and scored 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 6-4, averaging 109.6 points, 51.1 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.1 points on 42.2 percent shooting.

Hawks: 2-8, averaging 110 points, 39.6 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121 points on 49.2 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Nets: David Nwaba: out (achilles), Caris LeVert: out (thumb), Kyrie Irving: out (right shoulder), Kevin Durant: out (achilles).

Hawks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

