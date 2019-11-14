Atlanta Hawks (4-6, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (6-4, eighth in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

Atlanta visits the Phoenix Suns after Trae Young scored 42 points in the Hawks’ 125-121 win over the Nuggets.

Phoenix finished 19-63 overall a season ago while going 12-29 at home. The Suns averaged 107.5 points per game while shooting 45.9% from the field and 32.9% from 3-point range last season.

Atlanta finished 16-36 in Eastern Conference games and 12-29 on the road a season ago. The Hawks shot 45.1% from the field and 35.2% from 3-point range last season.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

AD

Suns Injuries: Ty Jerome: out (ankle).

Hawks Injuries: Evan Turner: out (achilles), Chandler Parsons: day to day (knee), Kevin Huerter: out (shoulder), Vince Carter: out (personal reasons).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD
AD