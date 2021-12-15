“I don’t think we’re proud of the way we’re playing right now, closing games. I’m not proud of the way I’m shooting the ball. I’m not proud of a lot of things. But I’m a soldier. I know that in my heart. I know how to will a team,” he said. “And we as a group, we know these situations, we know how to come out of it, and we’re gonna do that. We’ve just got to make sure that our minds are in the right place.”