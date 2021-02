Doncic scored 14 of his 21 points after halftime in his first game since the soon-to-be 22-year-old became the first Dallas player to be voted an All-Star starter in consecutive seasons. The Slovenian star’s franchise record of 14 consecutive games with at least 25 points ended.

Two nights after falling behind by 31 at halftime in a 31-point loss to Phoenix, the Grizzlies were down 23 in the second quarter after scoring a season low for any quarter and trailing 26-13 after the first.

Ja Morant had 22 points and nine assists for Memphis. The NBA leaders in field goal percentage coming in shot 39% and went 6 of 31 from 3-point range (19%).

SUNS 132, TRAIL BLAZERS 100

PHOENIX — Devin Booker scored 34 points, Deandre Ayton added 19 and Phoenix kept rolling with a lopsided win over Portland.

It was the largest margin of victory this season for the Suns, who have won nine of 10.

Portland has lost two straight following a six-game winning streak.

Booker had 17 points in the first quarter and 22 by halftime. He finished 12 of 17 from the field and 8 for 8 at the free throw line.

Damian Lillard led the Trail Blazers with 24 points.

BULLS 120, ROCKETS 100

HOUSTON — Coby White scored 24 points and Chicago used a big third quarter to pull away from short-handed Houston.

Zach LaVine scored 14 of Chicago’s 46 third-quarter points, finishing with 21, and the Bulls outscored the Rockets by 20 in the period to break open a tight game.

David Nwaba had 22 points off the bench to lead Houston, which has lost eight straight. The Rockets had their previous two games postponed because of a winter storm and subsequent utility outages in the Houston area.

Wendell Carter Jr. added 18 points with 13 rebounds for the Bulls, who have won four of five.

