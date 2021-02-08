Victor Oladipo had 21 points to lead the Rockets, who lost for only the third time in 10 games.
Houston played without three of its top four scorers — John Wall, Eric Gordon and Christian Wood. Gordon and Wall were given a night of rest, while Wood missed his second straight game with a sprained right ankle. Together, the trio is accounting for more than 59 points per game.
Malik Monk knocked down a 3-pointer in the waning seconds of the third quarter to give the Hornets a 90-87 lead. Charlotte then held the Rockets without a field goal for more than 7 1/2 minutes, until Oladipo broke the drought with a 3 from the wing with 4:18 left in the game.
TIP INS
Rockets: Coach Stephen Silas said he expects Wall and Gordon to play Tuesday night, but said Oladipo will sit out. ... Ben McLemore had 15 points off the bench on four 3-pointers. ... P.J. Tucker picked up three fouls in the game’s first eight minutes and didn’t score.
Hornets: Point guard Devonte Graham missed his second straight game with a strained groin. ... Charlotte is 10-0 this season when leading entering the fourth quarter.
UP NEXT
Rockets: At New Orleans on Tuesday night as the second part of a back-to-back.
Hornets: At Memphis on Wednesday night.
