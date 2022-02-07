The 71st NBA All-Star Game is scheduled for Feb. 20 in Cleveland.
This is the first All-Star selection for Ball, last year’s Rookie of the Year.
The 20-year-old Ball becomes the fourth-youngest All-Star in NBA history. He is averaging 19.6 points, 7.5 assists, 7.1 rebounds and 1.47 steals in 47 games for Charlotte.
Murray is also a first-time All-Star. The 25-year-old is averaging career highs of 19.6 points, 9.2 assists, 8.4 rebounds and an NBA-leading 2.1 steals in 47 games. His 10 triple-doubles are the second most in the league and a single-season record for the Spurs.
Durant, a 12-time All-Star, will not play because of a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee, which has sidelined him for the last 11 games. Green has a lower back injury that has kept him out of action the last 14 games. Green is a four-time All-Star selection.
Durant and LeBron James are the team captains for the game and will select their rosters on Thursday.
