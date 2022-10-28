Banchero leads Magic to 113-93 win over Hornets

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ORLANDO, Fla. — Pablo Banchero had 21 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Charlotte Hornets 113-93 Friday night for their first victory of the season. Mo Bamba had 19 points and six rebounds, Wendell Carter Jr. added 15 points and five rebounds, and Bol Bol had 11 points and seven rebounds for Orlando, which had opened the season with five straight losses. The Magic led by 32 points in the third quarter.

Gordon Heyward scored 18 points to lead Charlotte, which shot 38.4 percent in losing for the third time in five games.

Banchero, the first overall pick in the NBA Draft, became the sixth player in NBA history to start his career with six straight games of 20 points or more, joining Wilt Chamberlain, Oscar Robertson, Elvin Hayes, Dominique Wilkins and Grant Hill.

Advertisement

A 3-pointer by Theo Maledon accounted for the only points scored by the Hornets over the final 6:46 of the second quarter. They shot 26.8% in the first half.

Led by Banchero, Carter and Bol, the Magic closed the first half on a 20-3 run to take a 51-30 lead.

TIP-INS

Hornets: G Terry Rozier missed a third game with a sprained right ankle. ... The Hornets, who came into the game leading the NBA in scoring and 3-point shooting, made only 4 of 18 from behind the arc in the first half and finished the game 11 for 38.

Magic: With G Markelle Fultz (toe), G Jalen Suggs (ankle) and G Cole Anthony (oblique) out with injuries, 6-foot-10 Franz Wagner started at point guard. ... The 7-2 Bol got his first start for Orlando at forward and played a career-high 26 minutes. ... The Magic are 57-58 all-time against the Hornets.

UP NEXT

Hornets: Host Golden State on Saturday night.

Magic: At Dallas on Sunday night.

GiftOutline Gift Article