Heat: Robinson has at least one 3-pointer in 53 consecutive games, four shy of matching his career-best streak — which is also the team record. But he was just 2 for 11 from beyond the arc Friday, though Spoelstra insists he wants Robinson to shoot even more. ... DJ Khaled was at the game, celebrating his son Asahd’s fifth birthday. Asahd got serenaded by some in the crowd at halftime. ... Miami had been 19-for-19 from the line or better twice in its first 33 seasons. It has now gone 19-for-19 twice in the span of five days, first on Monday against Orlando and again Friday.