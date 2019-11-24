Bradley Beal led Washington with 20 points, ending his string of 30 or more at a career-best five games. Isaiah Thomas added 17, and Moritz Wagner had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

After each team led by as many as seven during a first half that finished tied at 57, The Kings built their lead as large as nine on a 17-8 third-quarter run. Bogdanovic scored eight points in the stretch, including an early 3-pointer, a driving reverse layup and then a free throw that stretched it to 88-79 with 1:41 left in the quarter.

AD

AD

The Kings kept the lead at multiple baskets until Thomas’ baseline 3-pointer cut it to 100-97 with 4:11 left.

Hield immediately answered with a 3-pointer. The Wizards thought they had cut it to two points inside of 2 minutes, only to learn that Thomas’ Bryant’s apparent putback shortly after Hield’s 3 had been overruled for a shot clock violation following video review.

TIP INS:

Kings: Went 2 of 13 from 3-point range in the first half and finished 11 of 31 … G Cory Joseph (heel) started despite being limited to 23 minutes in Friday’s loss at Brooklyn ... Bogdanovic (hamstring tightness) was a game-time decision, having missed Friday with hamstring tightness.

AD

Wizards: Beal’s 30-point streak was the fourth-longest in franchise history. With another game, he would’ve tied Bernard King, who scored 30-plus in six straight from Nov. 3 to Nov. 16 of 1990. ... Wagner’s double-double was the second of his career. The second-year pro’s first came on Nov. 15 in a 137-116 win at Minnesota.

UP NEXT

Kings: At Boston on Monday night.

Wizards: At Denver on Tuesday night.

___

More AP NBA: www.apnews.com/NBA and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD