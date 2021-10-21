Kings: Forward Marvin Bagley III was not in the starting lineup, following reports that he would not be in the rotation for the opener. Kings coach Luke Walton would not discuss the situation. “I’m not getting into any of that. For me, we’re a team. We’ve have a plan, we know what that plan is, and we’re going to need everyone this season.” ... Hield tied Peja Stojakovic’s franchise record for career 3-point goals with 1,070.