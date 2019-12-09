BEIJING — China’s professional basketball association fined one of its foreign players on Monday for not paying sufficient attention during the pre-game playing of the country’s national anthem.

Footage distributed online showed the French native with his head bowed while his Chinese and foreign teammates directed their gaze at the Chinese flag prior to the Dec. 6 game against Zhejiang. Yabusele signed with the Monkey Kings in the eastern city formerly known as Nanking in August after a stint with the Boston Celtics and the Maine Red Claws of the NBA Development League.