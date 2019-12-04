The 76ers have gone 10-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia is 5-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Wizards and 76ers square off Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis Bertans leads the Wizards averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers and scoring 13.2 points per game while shooting 45.6 percent from beyond the arc. Beal has averaged eight assists and 29.5 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Ben Simmons leads the 76ers averaging 8.4 assists while scoring 13 points per game. Tobias Harris has averaged 1.6 made 3-pointers and scored 20.6 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 8-2, averaging 108.6 points, 45.2 rebounds, 26.5 assists, eight steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.3 points on 46.2 percent shooting.

Wizards: 4-6, averaging 123.2 points, 40.7 rebounds, 31.2 assists, 7.9 steals and three blocks per game while shooting 49.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 126.8 points on 51.1 percent shooting.

Wizards Injuries: CJ Miles: out (wrist), Moritz Wagner: day to day (ankle), Ian Mahinmi: out (achilles), John Wall: out (left torn achilles).

76ers Injuries: Josh Richardson: day to day (hamstring), Trey Burke: day to day (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

