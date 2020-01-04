The Nuggets are 9-6 on the road. Denver averages 45.1 rebounds per game and is 3-4 when pulling down more rebounds than opponents.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Nuggets defeated the Wizards 117-104 in their last matchup on Nov. 26. Jerami Grant led Denver with 20 points, and Jordan McRae paced Washington scoring 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Thomas ranks third on the Wizards averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers and scoring 13 points per game while shooting 41.5 percent from beyond the arc. Anzejs Pasecniks has averaged 6.3 rebounds and added 7.2 points per game over the last 10 games for Washington.

Jokic has shot 50 percent and is averaging 18.2 points for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray has averaged 17.9 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 39.7 percent over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 3-7, averaging 111.8 points, 43.6 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.9 points on 47.8 percent shooting.

Nuggets: 8-2, averaging 114.1 points, 43.3 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points on 47.9 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Wizards: Thomas Bryant: out (foot), Davis Bertans: out (quad), CJ Miles: out (wrist), Moritz Wagner: out (ankle), Bradley Beal: out (leg), Rui Hachimura: out (groin), John Wall: out (left torn achilles).

Nuggets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

