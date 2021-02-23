The Clippers are 11-6 on their home court. Los Angeles ranks eighth in the Western Conference in rebounding averaging 44.3 rebounds. Serge Ibaka leads the Clippers with 6.8 boards.

The Wizards have gone 6-8 away from home. Washington is 1-11 when opponents grab more rebounds and averages 45 rebounds per game.

The teams square off Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul George leads the Clippers with 3.6 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 24.4 points while shooting 47.1% from beyond the arc. Ivica Zubac is averaging 8.5 rebounds and 10.2 points per game over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Beal has shot 47.9% and is averaging 32.9 points for the Wizards. Russell Westbrook is averaging 17.1 points and 8.9 rebounds while shooting 39.7% over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 6-4, averaging 116.3 points, 46.1 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points on 46.7% shooting.

Wizards: 6-4, averaging 111.3 points, 47.6 rebounds, 23.8 assists, eight steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.1 points on 45.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Clippers: None listed.

Wizards: Ish Smith: out (quad), Thomas Bryant: out for season (left knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.