Westbrook had 16 points, 15 assists and 13 rebounds for his sixth triple-double of the season — his first in a Wizards win — and 152nd of his career. But it was a largely inefficient performance from the former MVP, who shot 8 of 22 overall, 0 of 3 from 3-point range and airballed a 20-foot jumper. Westbrook played on back-to-back days for the first time this season.

AD

AD

Davis Bertans added 18 points on 5-of-6 3-point shooting for Washington, which won consecutive games for the first time this season.

Houston kept it close against Washington’s league-worst defense before the Wizards wore down the Rockets, who had only 10 players dressed for the game. Washington finally started to pull away with an 11-2 run late in the third quarter.

Wall went to the bench early in that run. He returned with 7:28 left in the fourth quarter and the Rockets trailing by 13, and Houston could not get closer than eight points the rest of the way.

LOW-KEY TRIBUTE

The Wizards played a video montage in tribute to Wall during a first-quarter timeout that highlighted Wall’s charitable efforts in Washington, which have continued since the trade.

AD

TIP-INS

Rockets: Tucker’s streak of 267 consecutive games ended because of a left thigh contusion. The forward has played more games than anybody in the NBA since the 2012-13 season. “For him not to play, you know he’s pretty banged up. It was a tough conversation to have, but he was the one who was like, ‘Yeah, I just can’t do it. I can’t move on the floor,’” coach Stephen Silas said. ... Gordon was out with a sore groin, Oladipo has a sprained right foot and Wood has a sprained right ankle. ... Silas said his wife had no heat or power at their Houston home because of a winter storm that slammed Texas on Monday.

AD

Wizards: Coach Scott Brooks said Westbrook felt healthy enough to play on consecutive days and wouldn’t predict his availability for future back-to-backs. ... Ish Smith (strained right quad) missed a second straight game.

UP NEXT

Rockets: At Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

Wizards: Host Denver on Wednesday night.

___

Follow Ben Nuckols at https://twitter.com/APBenNuckols

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports