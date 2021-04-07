Out since March 27 with a hip contusion, Beal was added to the starting lineup just prior to tipoff and showed no signs of rust. He made 11 of 19 shots and 4 of 6 3s.
Westbrook had with 23 points, 15 assists and 14 rebounds in 26 minutes. He has five triple-doubles in his past six games and is the NBA’s only player averaging double digits in points, rebounds and assists.
Terrence Ross scored 24 points for Orlando.
PACERS 141, TIMBERWOLVES 137
INDIANAPOLIS — Aaron Holiday scored 22 points, brother Justin Holiday had 21 and short-handed Indiana beat Minnesota.
The Pacers were without All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis and three other injured starters, and had lost nine of 10 home games.
Karl Anthony-Towns led NBA-worst Minnesota with 32 points. Anthony Edwards had 27.
