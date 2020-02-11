LaVine shot 15 of 21 from the field, including 8 for 11 from 3-point range. He is slated to compete in the 3-point contest during the All-Star festivities in Chicago this weekend.

Tomas Satoransky added 19 points for Chicago, which enters the break on a six-game losing streak. The Bulls had won four straight versus Washington.

The Wizards led by seven at halftime and Beal’s 3-pointer capped a quick 9-2 burst to open the third quarter.

Four straight points by Mahinmi finished a 10-0 run that gave Washington its biggest lead at 94-73 with 4:17 left in the third.

Chicago rallied to start the fourth, and LaVine’s five straight points capped a 13-3 run that made it 103-95 with 6:48 remaining.

LaVine’s 3 trimmed Washington’s lead to 114-108 with 1:54 left, but the Wizards responded with six straight points.

UP NEXT

Bulls: Host Cleveland on Feb. 20

Wizards: At New York on Wednesday night.