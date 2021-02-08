Zach LaVine led Chicago with 35 points and Thaddeus Young scored 14, but the Bulls lost for the sixth time in eight games.

The Wizards led 93-84 about 4 1/2 minutes into the fourth quarter before Chicago scored seven straight points, capped by Denzel Valentine’s 3-pointer.

Beal then drove for a layup. Alex Len hit two free throws and scored on a putback dunk to bump Washington’s lead to 99-91. But the Bulls answered with a six-point spurt, pulling within two on LaVine’s two foul shots.

Beal made two of his own and Len added one to make it a five-point game before LaVine sank two more foul shots to pull Chicago to 102-99 with a minute left. Beal lost his dribble, resulting in a turnover, and Coby White hit a floater for the Bulls coming out of a timeout to cut it to one with 29 seconds left.

Beal got fouled on a drive and made the second free throw after missing the first to make it 103-101 with 9.8 seconds to play. After a timeout, a driving LaVine missed a layup over Len. Beal grabbed the rebound and hit free throws with 0.1 seconds left.

TIP-INS

Wizards: Westbrook was held out because the Wizards were playing for the second time in two days. Coach Scott Brooks hopes to have the nine-time All-Star and 2017 NBA MVP playing on both ends of back-to-backs “down the road.”

Bulls: F Lauri Markkanen is out two to four weeks because of a sprained right shoulder. Markkanen was hurt Friday at Orlando when he was fouled by Magic forward Gary Clark early in the third quarter. ... F Otto Porter Jr. (back spasms) missed his fourth consecutive game, and Chandler Hutchison (personal reasons) was held out of his second in a row, though he remains with the team. Bulls coach Billy Donovan had no timetable for Hutchison’s return.

UP NEXT

Wizards: They host Fred VanVleet and the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday.

Bulls: Will host Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday.

