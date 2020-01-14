The Wizards are 8-14 in conference matchups. Washington allows the most points in the NBA, giving up 119.9 points and allowing opponents to shoot 48.7 percent.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Bulls defeated the Wizards 110-109 in their last meeting on Dec. 18. Lauri Markkanen led Chicago with 31 points, and Davis Bertans paced Washington scoring 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaVine leads the Bulls with 3.1 made 3-pointers and averages 24.5 points while shooting 39.5 percent from beyond the arc. Tomas Satoransky is shooting 45.3 percent and averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Beal leads the Wizards averaging 6.5 assists while scoring 27.7 points per game. Jordan McRae has averaged 2.4 made 3-pointers and scored 19.8 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 2-8, averaging 104.7 points, 42 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.9 points on 49.0 percent shooting.

Wizards: 4-6, averaging 107.2 points, 45 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points on 47.1 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Bulls: Wendell Carter Jr.: out (ankle), Otto Porter Jr.: out (left foot).

Wizards: Garrison Mathews: out (ankle), Moritz Wagner: out (ankle), Rui Hachimura: out (groin), John Wall: out (left torn achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.